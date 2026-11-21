King Charles III of the United Kingdom thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for hosting the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya and called on world leaders to turn their commitments into concrete action. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement from Turkey's Environment Ministry.

Letter to summit participants

In a letter addressed to Erdogan and COP31 President Murat Kurum, who is also Turkey's environment minister, Charles III thanked the country for bringing the international community together at a critical moment. He also noted Australia's role as chair of the summit's negotiating process.

Communities in different parts of the world are already facing extreme heat, floods, droughts, wildfires and storms, the British monarch said. According to him, climate change is no longer a distant threat but an increasingly tangible reality.

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Methane and clean energy

Charles III called eliminating avoidable methane emissions and leaks in the oil and gas sector by 2030 one of the fastest ways to slow warming in the near term. He also stressed the need to move away from fossil fuels.

Among other priorities, the monarch named accelerating the transition to clean energy, protecting forests and oceans, developing green electrification and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities. Achieving these goals, he said, requires significant funding and cooperation among governments, businesses, investors and civil society.

According to Charles III, disruptions in fossil fuel markets have also demonstrated the importance of renewable energy for energy security and resilience. He called on summit participants in Antalya to demonstrate not only ambition but also determination to act.

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