In Malaysia, King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said that the conditional royal pardon for former Prime Minister Najib Razak, which allows him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest, is clear and does not allow for ambiguous interpretation. According to the monarch, challenging this decision would mean defying his decree.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Sultan Ibrahim said that the pardon does not concern Razak’s other cases and that all conditions stipulated by him have already been fulfilled. He also stressed that the right to grant a pardon is a royal prerogative under Article 42 of Malaysia’s Federal Constitution.

Attorney General’s Chambers position

The king’s statement came a day after Malaysia’s Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) called for Razak’s transfer to house arrest to be temporarily suspended. The agency pointed to the need for legal clarification of the procedure for implementing the pardon and its impact on another sentence imposed on the former head of government.

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The AGC said that after Razak paid a fine of 50 million Malaysian ringgit, two interpretations of the decision were possible: either he must serve his sentence under house arrest until August 23, 2028, or his term should be considered completed. This affects the start of a 15-year prison sentence in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad case, which, according to the court ruling, must begin after the completion of the sentence in the SRC International case.

Lawyers’ position

Razak’s lawyers rejected the AGC’s position, saying that after the fine was paid, there were no legal grounds to keep their client in Kajang Prison. They also said that the High Court had issued certified orders allowing the former prime minister to be released from prison after payment of the fine.

Najib Razak has been in prison since 2022 after being convicted of misappropriating 42 million ringgit in the SRC International case, a former subsidiary of 1MDB. In 2024, Malaysia’s Pardons Board reduced his 12-year sentence to six years and the fine from 210 million to 50 million ringgit. In September, Sultan Ibrahim granted Razak a conditional pardon, and the fine was paid on Friday after a fundraising campaign organized by the politician’s supporters.

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