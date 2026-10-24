King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed his condolences to Canada’s Governor General Louise Arbour over the victims of a fire at a Canadian Armed Forces base in Alberta. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Condolences to the families of the deceased

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, in his message, the king conveyed his deepest condolences to the governor general, the families of the deceased, and the people of Canada. The report mentions those killed and injured as a result of the fire at the military base in the Canadian province of Alberta.

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Message from the crown prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also sent Louise Arbour a message of condolences. He expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The crown prince sent a separate message of condolences to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

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