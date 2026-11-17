The King officially opened the new headquarters of the National Cyber Force in Samlesbury, Lancashire, United Kingdom. The Ribble House complex is intended to strengthen the country’s cyber capabilities, as well as support employment, skills development and economic growth in north-west England, the UK Ministry of Defence reports.

Intelligence and defence partnership

The National Cyber Force brings together the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), the Ministry of Defence, the Secret Intelligence Service MI6 and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl). The organisation conducts cyber operations to support the military, counter state threats, and disrupt terrorists, criminals and those who commit sexual offences against children online.

During the visit, the King met the heads of partner institutions, including GCHQ Director Anne Keast-Butler and Commander of Cyber and Specialist Operations Command General Sir Rob Magowan. He also spoke with employees already working in the new building, including local recruits and participants in the Armed Forces’ direct-entry cyber programme.

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Personnel training

The ministry noted that the National Cyber Force operates in secrecy and does not usually disclose operational details, as this could reduce their effectiveness and help adversaries strengthen their defences.

Before the opening of Ribble House, the defence ministry and its partners invested in personnel training in the region. Introduced in 2025, the Digital and Cyber Bursary programme covers 500 students at local colleges and provides training and qualifications in digital technology and cybersecurity.

According to Anne Keast-Butler, the new headquarters is expected to contribute to the development of a cyber corridor in north-west England, job creation, skills development and innovation. General Rob Magowan called the opening of the facility an important milestone in strengthening the UK’s ability to counter threats in cyberspace.

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