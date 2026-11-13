In South Korea, royal palaces, tombs and other cultural heritage sites managed by the Korea Heritage Service will open an hour later on November 19, the day of the annual Suneung college entrance exam. Visitors will be admitted from 10:00 instead of the usual 9:00 to reduce traffic congestion and help test takers reach their examination sites on time.

This was reported by The Korea Herald, citing the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center. The change will affect Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung and Deoksugung palaces in Seoul, the Jongmyo Shrine, the Sajikdan Altar, as well as royal tombs and a number of other cultural heritage sites.

Changes to palace operations

At Gyeongbokgung, all entrances that normally open at 8:00, including Gwanghwamun, Hyeopseongmun and Yeongseongmun, will operate from 10:00. Tours of Gyeongbokgung and the Chilgung Shrine will begin at 10:10.

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At Changdeokgung, the free Korean-language tour of the palace buildings scheduled for 9:30, as well as the Chinese-language tour at 10:00, will be canceled. Visits to the palace's rear garden will begin at 10:30 instead of 10:00.

Tours and free admission

At Changgyeonggung, the Korean-language tour at 9:30 will not take place. Tours of Seokjojeon at Deoksugung Palace will start at 10:30. Sungnyemun Gate, Jungmyeongjeon and the King Gojong Road route will also open at 10:00.

The four main palaces — Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung and Deoksugung — as well as the Jongmyo Shrine and the royal tombs of the Joseon dynasty, are admitting visitors free of charge through Sunday as part of the Korea Grand Festival.

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