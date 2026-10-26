In Devonport, Australia, a coronial inquest into the deaths of six children at Hillcrest Primary School plans to involve American planetary scientist and aerospace engineer Ralph Lorenz. He may provide an opinion on the nature of dust devils, ABC News reports.

Potential expert assessment

Marie Norton, counsel assisting the coroner, told the court that she was considering engaging Lorenz as an expert. According to her, the scientist has studied dust devils for more than two decades, including pressure and wind fields in terrestrial conditions, as well as their impact on NASA spacecraft on Mars.

Lorenz has not yet been formally engaged in the inquest. However, following preliminary discussions, he may offer an opinion on pressure differences, the impact of a vortex, and the interaction of a dust devil with an inflatable castle structure. Coroner Olivia McTaggart said such expertise could help establish the circumstances of the children’s deaths.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tests postponed

Six Hillcrest Primary School students died and three others sustained serious injuries on December 16, 2021. During an end-of-year school celebration, a strong gust of wind or a dust devil lifted an inflatable castle into the air and carried it across the school field.

Additional testing proposed by a structural engineering expert has been postponed. It involved reinflating the castle to examine what might have happened had it been secured to the ground differently, as well as whether current Australian safety standards need to be updated. The testing will be conducted after Lorenz’s opinion is received, as it may affect its methodology.

Hearings in Devonport will resume on November 3. The court is due to hear from a detective who was at the scene, a worker who helped install and operate the inflatable structures, an IT expert, and medical witnesses.

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