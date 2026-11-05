European Council President António Costa has proposed narrowing the scope of the controversial CORE corporate levy to companies with annual turnover above €750 million. Under the proposal, such businesses would pay a 0.05% levy instead of a fixed amount, Politico reports, citing two diplomats familiar with the negotiations.

Changes to the corporate levy

Last year, the European Commission proposed CORE as a fixed payment for companies with annual turnover above €100 million. The new version was discussed during bilateral meetings between Costa’s chief of staff, Pedro Lourtie, and the governments of EU countries.

According to diplomats’ assessment, the changes could ease objections from a group of states led by Germany. These countries considered the previous scheme a threat to competitiveness and an additional burden on medium-sized businesses. At the same time, Politico’s sources doubt that the concessions will be sufficient to secure support for the new levy.

France insists on introducing new taxes that could reduce member states’ contributions to the EU budget. According to diplomats, Costa’s team does not plan to lower the estimated revenues from last year’s European Commission tax proposal, which envisaged €65 billion annually.

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Other possible revenues

Other ideas include increasing by 25 cents per kilogram the contributions on uncollected plastic and electronic waste that go directly to the EU budget. There is also a proposal to raise from 75% to 100% the share of revenue from the carbon import tax directed to the bloc’s budget.

Diplomats are also considering possible levies on crypto companies and national radio-frequency auctions. For countries that would be particularly affected by the new rules, Pedro Lourtie proposed gradually introducing taxes on tobacco products and polluting enterprises within the Emissions Trading System.

Costa is to present a new negotiating document on November 21 ahead of a special summit next week. According to diplomats, the European Council president’s team has also signaled a possible further reduction in the budget, which could affect regional funding, while cuts to subsidies for farmers are considered less likely.

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