Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has travelled to Washington, US, where he is to meet with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The sides plan to discuss a permanent base for US troops in Poland, maintenance servicing for missiles used by Patriot systems, and defence industry cooperation, Polsat News reports.

Review of US presence in Europe

Kosiniak-Kamysz said that his visit comes ahead of the completion of a review of the US military presence in Europe. According to the Polish minister, this moment could become an opportunity for decisions important to Poland.

On social media, he named a permanent US troop base in Poland, servicing for missiles used by Patriot systems, and the development of cooperation between defence industries as priorities for the talks. The meeting with Hegseth is to take place at the Pentagon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

US troop base as a priority

Polish Deputy Defence Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka previously stated that the issue of building a permanent base for US troops in Poland is one of the government's priorities in its relations with Washington.

In her assessment, a decision on the base is drawing closer as the US approaches the completion of its strategic review of the format of its military presence in Europe. Kosiniak-Kamysz's trip had been announced for several weeks. A previous meeting planned for September was cancelled at the last minute due to the Chinese leader's visit to the US.

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