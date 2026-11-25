Space company SpaceX has promised to donate one Class A share for every active Trump Account in the United States. The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, will also personally donate one share for each such account. CNBC reported this on November 25.

Shares for accounts

In a statement, SpaceX said it is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary. The company said it believes ownership in a company creating such systems is important for the next generation of Americans in the long term.

SpaceX Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell also agreed in July to personally transfer more than 2 million SpaceX shares to Trump Accounts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Program terms

Trump Accounts, also known as 530A accounts, are available to children in the United States under the age of 18 who have a Social Security number. Parents, guardians, grandparents, and other individuals may collectively contribute up to $5,000 per year for each child from after-tax funds, until the year preceding the beneficiary’s 18th birthday. After 2027, this limit will be indexed to inflation.

According to CNBC, since the program’s launch on July 4, families and friends have collectively contributed more than $1 billion to such accounts, while total deposits have exceeded $9 billion. Children born in 2025–2028 may receive a one-time $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Treasury Department. Other funds may also be available depending on certain criteria.

Read us on