US Space Force considers 12–13 translator satellites — Breaking Defense

In the United States, the Space Force is considering creating a constellation of 12–13 additional satellites intended to enable data exchange between incompatible military laser communications systems. According to Breaking Defense, the total cost of modifying the architecture could reach $1 billion.

The new spacecraft, known as Space Exchange Points or translator satellites, are intended to connect the Space Data Network Backbone, which SpaceX is building for the Space Force, with missile warning and missile tracking satellites. According to the outlet's sources, one such satellite could cost $12–14 million, so the cost of the spacecraft themselves will exceed $100 million.

Incompatible laser terminals

The problem is linked to different technical standards for optical communications terminals. SpaceX uses its proprietary Plaser laser terminals on SDN Backbone satellites, which, according to the outlet's sources, cannot directly exchange data with the terminals of satellites operated by the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) and U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC). At the same time, SDA and SSC terminals are also incompatible with each other.

The SDN Backbone is intended to become the central data transmission layer in the future SDN space network, which is supposed to link sensors and strike systems. The Space Force plans to launch its operational prototype into orbit by 2027. In May, SpaceX received a $2.29 billion contract to accelerate the network's development under the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense initiative.

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Translator satellite prototypes

On August 13, SSC launched the Space Exchange Points program, awarding $12 million contracts to five companies: Amazon LEO for Government, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rocket Lab, and York Space Systems. They are to develop prototypes of specialized spacecraft that will operate as orbital routers between various government satellite systems and the SDN Backbone.

An SSC representative said that Enterprise Space Terminal optical terminal prototypes are being developed to equip future translator satellites. Suppliers plan to demonstrate the connection of their spacecraft and command-and-control systems to the SDN architecture in the next calendar year.

One option involves installing terminals using SDA and SSC standards on SEPs, as well as software for transmitting data to the SpaceX system. Another option is to use a new version of the SDA v4.0.0 standard, which could potentially provide direct optical communications between satellites in low and medium Earth orbit. However, this standard has not yet been contracted for any of the current SDA satellite series.

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