In the United States, the Space Force, in partnership with the Pentagon office coordinating the Golden Dome initiative, selected Viasat to create a Mission Operations Center for the Space Data Network Backbone. The company received an indefinite-delivery contract with a ceiling value of up to $450 million, Breaking Defense reports.

Satellite data coordination center

Viasat is to design, deploy and scale the Mission Operations Center. The company will also serve as a network and mission systems integration partner while the U.S. Space Systems Command expands an open-architecture ecosystem involving multiple space-segment suppliers.

The center is intended to become the main coordination hub for the Space Data Network Backbone. This is a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit that SpaceX is building to provide high-speed, low-latency communications. The network is intended to connect various military and, later, commercial communications satellites and sensors with decision-makers and weapons platforms.

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Routing according to mission priorities

One of the network's immediate tasks is to support the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense initiative. The center is to coordinate data transmission between satellite constellations in different orbits and ground stations. This will make it possible to automatically reroute data between different systems in the event of bandwidth overload or enemy jamming.

According to the Space Systems Command, the Mission Operations Center will combine mission integration, network operations and data-transfer management in a multi-vendor architecture. Its designated functions include integrating various satellite systems into a single communications network, supporting high-speed communications channels protected against cyberattacks for air, ground, maritime and space users, as well as routing data in real time according to mission priorities.

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