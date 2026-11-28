Costa Rica denied entry to Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories. She was stopped at Juan Santamaría International Airport near the capital, San José, with the authorities citing national security considerations as the grounds for the decision.

As The National reports, Albanese arrived in the country to receive an honorary doctorate from the public University of Costa Rica. The migration service said it acted after receiving an alert and in accordance with national security measures.

UN reaction

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed deep concern over the decision by the Costa Rican authorities and called on them to reconsider it. The UN Human Rights Office also said that Albanese was denied entry to the country specifically on security grounds.

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Albanese said that migration police officers did not allow her to leave the airport despite a Constitutional Court ruling that permitted her to go to a hotel. She was later transferred to a hotel near the airport. According to the publication, she was due to travel to Mexico on Saturday.

Positions of the parties

Francesca Albanese is an Italian lawyer and independent UN expert appointed to investigate and prepare reports on alleged human rights violations. She has publicly criticized Israel's actions during the military campaign in Gaza. In July 2025, the United States imposed sanctions on her over her ties to the International Criminal Court, The National notes.

Albanese rejected allegations linking her to terrorism and expressed hope that Costa Rica would change its decision. Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, for his part, welcomed the denial of entry.

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