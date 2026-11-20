Costa Rican Rebeca Grynspan has become the only candidate to clear the nine-vote threshold required for the UN Security Council’s recommendation for the next secretary-general. In the ninth informal vote, she received 10 votes in favor, four against and one abstention, Cyprus Mail reports.

Support from permanent members

Grynspan was supported by three of the five permanent members of the Security Council. At the same time, two of the four votes against her candidacy came from permanent members. If they maintain their position during the formal vote, Grynspan’s candidacy will not be able to be approved.

Results of other candidates

Rafael Grossi came in second, receiving eight votes in favor, six against and one abstention. He was supported by two permanent members of the Security Council, while three voted against him.

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UAE representative Lana Nusseibeh received seven votes in favor, six against and two abstentions; the distribution of votes among permanent members was the same as for Grossi. Birkett received six votes in favor, six against and three abstentions.

Turkish candidate Feridun Sinirlioğlu received five votes in favor and 10 against: he was supported by one permanent member of the Security Council, while four voted against him. Olara Otunnu received three votes in favor and 12 against, with all permanent members voting against him. María Fernanda Espinosa received two votes in favor and 12 against, while Yvonne Baki received one vote in favor, 13 against and one abstention.

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