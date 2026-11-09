Khamzat Chimaev will take part in the main bout of the RAF Abu Dhabi tournament in Abu Dhabi, UAE, against former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. Colby Covington, who was set to face Chimaev, withdrew due to an injury, The National reports.

New title bout

Chimaev was initially set to face Covington for the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship title held by the American. Following the opponent change, Chimaev and Weidman will compete for the RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship belt.

The tournament will be held at Etihad Arena and will mark RAF wrestling's debut in the Middle East. Other announced participants include Arman Tsarukyan, Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili, Julianna Peña, as well as five-time world champions Kyle Dake and Kyle Snyder.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Chimaev and Weidman's experience

The 32-year-old Chimaev has a flawless wrestling record of 27 wins in 27 matches. His last three appearances were under the RAF banner, and in his previous bout he defeated Robbie Lawler by technical superiority, 11-0.

Weidman is 42 years old. In 2013, he defeated Anderson Silva, ending the Brazilian's record championship reign in the UFC middleweight division, and later defended the title three times. The American ended his professional MMA career in January 2025. He competed in RAF once and lost to Covington at RAF 9 in May.

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