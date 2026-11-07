In China, the Communist Party of China has begun selecting delegates for its next national congress, scheduled for the second half of 2027. The party’s Central Committee declared zero tolerance for bribery, canvassing and other violations of rules or the law during the election of delegates, South China Morning Post reports.

Selection for the congress

The CPC’s 20th Central Committee issued guidelines for selecting delegates. The process will be coordinated by the party’s Organization Department. The congress is expected to bring together 2,360 delegates, who will elect more than 300 members of the new Central Committee from a pre-screened list of candidates.

Delegates will be elected in 38 electoral units. The party leadership required that political criteria be given the highest priority in order to form a delegation with broad representation and the support of party members. Candidates deemed politically unsuitable are to be rejected.

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Screening and oversight

Candidates will also be assessed for their commitment to the principle of the “Two Safeguards” — a party slogan supporting Xi Jinping’s key role and the authority of the Central Committee. The delegation is to include representatives of work collectives, women, party members from ethnic minorities and representatives of various sectors.

The number of candidates must exceed the number of seats by more than 15%. The Central Committee called for stronger oversight at all stages of voting and for previous cases of vote-buying, canvassing and other attempts to disrupt the electoral process to be used as examples for educational campaigns in party organizations.

The selection began on November 7 and, according to Xinhua, is to be completed by the end of June 2027. Before the congress, candidates will be screened by local disciplinary and anti-corruption bodies, while the final list of delegates will be announced about a month before the congress.

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