The Communist Party of China has announced its intention to more actively counter so-called unwritten rules, which, in the party leadership’s view, create conditions for corruption and weaken the effect of formal norms. This was reported by the South China Morning Post after the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC.

The four-day plenary session concluded with the adoption of a decision on the unwavering implementation of comprehensive and strict Party self-governance. The document specifically identified unwritten rules as a problem requiring counteraction.

Focus on transparency and accountability

Xie Chuntao, executive vice president of the Central Party School, said that such informal practices had existed to varying degrees for some time both within and outside the Party. According to him, they undermined the authority and effectiveness of Party rules and discipline.

The adopted decision provides for the introduction of clearer rules, greater openness in Party and state affairs, strengthened explanatory work, the correction of related violations, and the improvement of institutional mechanisms. The document also calls for maintaining high pressure so that officials “do not dare, cannot and do not want” to engage in corruption.

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Chinese President Xi Jinping previously stated that when formal rules are weakly enforced, unwritten norms inevitably spread and official provisions become a formality. He stressed the need for stricter enforcement of existing rules, transparency, and punishment for violations, with leaders held accountable.

Disciplinary sanctions for 34 officials

Following the plenary session, disciplinary sanctions were also approved against 18 high-ranking civilian and 16 military figures who are members or alternate members of the Central Committee. This totals 34 people, the highest figure for recent plenary sessions.

The meeting was attended by 162 of the 205 full members of the Central Committee, or 79%. It was also attended by 117 alternate members of the Central Committee, while 147 alternates attended last year’s session. The plenary decision also provides for stricter selection, training and supervision of personnel, including the removal of officials whom the Party considers disloyal or as abusing power for personal gain.

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