The leadership of the Chinese Communist Party held a four-day closed meeting in Beijing this week dedicated to strict party governance and internal discipline. CCP General Secretary and head of state Xi Jinping made it clear that the anti-corruption campaign would be intensified and that officials at all levels would be required to demonstrate greater loyalty and initiative, Deutsche Welle reports.

In a press release published on Thursday, the committee released a resolution praising the party leadership and Xi Jinping for their “tremendous political courage and strong sense of responsibility” in countering corruption and the weakening of party governance. The document stressed the need to consistently strengthen comprehensive and strict party governance.

A course toward loyalty

Xi Jinping had previously spoken of the need to identify and remove “two-faced officials” from the political system. In a speech published in mid-October by the party journal Qiushi, he referred to officials who declare loyalty to the central leadership but act contrary to its instructions and pursue their own goals. The Chinese leader called such people “political opportunists.”

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Kerry Brown, head of the Lau China Institute at King’s College London, believes that Xi seeks to minimize potential sources of instability amid international tensions and economic difficulties in China. According to him, increased pressure on the party apparatus could suppress officials’ initiative and affect not only the party but also the military.

The question of a successor

Chong Ja Ian, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, noted that officials under Xi’s rule have limited room for independent decisions. In his view, the requirement to show initiative applies primarily to carrying out specific tasks rather than to the possibility of questioning the course set by the leadership.

The meeting did not answer the question of a possible successor to 73-year-old Xi Jinping. Analysts interviewed by Deutsche Welle consider the issue of succession to be one of the factors behind the stronger course toward internal stability. Following changes in 2018 that abolished term limits for state and party leaders, Xi, according to DW’s assessment, will likely be reappointed general secretary next autumn and remain in the post until 2032.

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