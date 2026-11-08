Cracovia ends cooperation with coach Bartosz Gżelak — Interia Sport

In Poland, football club Cracovia has ended its cooperation with head coach Bartosz Gżelak. Interia Sport reports on the Kraków club's decision. According to the publication, the decision was made after the team's defeat to Wisła Kraków in the Kraków derby.

Official club statement

The management board of KS Cracovia S.A. announced that it had decided to end cooperation with Gżelak. In an official statement, the club wished the coach success in his further professional career.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cracovia said that the new first-team coach will be presented in the near future.

Team results

According to Interia Sport, 48-year-old Gżelak is leaving Cracovia with only three wins in official matches with the team. The publication writes that the club's results did not satisfy the management, while the possible dismissal of the coach had been discussed for at least several weeks. Interia Sport also notes that the team is fighting to retain its place in the league.

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