Countries that suffer most from tuberculosis are fighting this infection despite concerns related to significant cuts. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

More than one million deaths annually

Der Spiegel calls tuberculosis the world’s deadliest infectious disease. According to the publication, more than one million people die from it every year. The article is devoted to efforts to combat this disease.

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The publication notes that significant cuts have raised fears of a worst-case scenario in the fight against the disease. At the same time, countries particularly severely affected by tuberculosis are resisting this threat.

Data on Europe

In Europe, approximately 180,000 people contracted tuberculosis in 2025. Der Spiegel provides this regional estimate alongside data on global mortality from the infection. In the headline of its publication, the outlet raises the question of whether large-scale efforts to fight the disease can be made. The publication is dated November 14, 2026.

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