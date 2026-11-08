In Bahrain, transport ministers from the six states of the Gulf Cooperation Council signed an agreement to further advance the project for a joint railway network approximately 2,100 kilometres long. It is intended to connect Kuwait in the north with Oman in the south.

The document was signed during a meeting at Al-Zahir Palace. As The National reports, the project was first proposed more than ten years ago. Its goal is to expand opportunities for trade, investment and travel among the countries of the region.

Legal and regulatory preparations

Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Sheikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, called the agreement an important stage in deepening transport cooperation among Gulf countries. According to him, the agreement is a necessary step towards completing the legal and regulatory work needed to further advance the project.

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Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said the agreement is an important step towards strengthening integration in the transport sector. It provides for the creation of a unified network that will cover all member states of the bloc.

Existing and planned connections

The United Arab Emirates has already launched a national railway network. Oman is developing a cross-border connection with the UAE through the 238-kilometre Hafeet Rail project, which is intended to link the port city of Sohar with Abu Dhabi via Al Buraimi and Al Ain. Trial operations on this line are expected in 2027.

Bahrain’s integration into the regional network depends on the planned King Hamad Causeway, which is intended to connect the country with Saudi Arabia. The new fixed link is planned to accommodate road and rail traffic. The Bahraini minister also linked the need for alternative land routes to shipping difficulties through the Strait of Hormuz, which affected vessel calls at Khalifa bin Salman Port.

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