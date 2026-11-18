Persian Gulf countries reported intercepting missiles and drones launched by Iran and its Houthi allies from Yemen after the United States struck a launch position of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Iran’s Qeshm Island. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

According to an unnamed U.S. military official, U.S. fighter jets struck a missile launch position on Qeshm, located in the Strait of Hormuz, on November 17. The official said this was a response to Iranian attacks against U.S. military personnel and facilities. Iranian media, citing an Iranian official, reported that infrastructure was not damaged as a result of the strike.

Attacks on Gulf countries

Iran’s army said it had struck U.S. drone and missile facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Kuwaiti authorities had earlier reported that its air defenses were repelling drone attacks. This was Iran’s first attack on the country since September.

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Bahrain said it had intercepted Iranian aerial targets for the third time in a week and accused Tehran of systematic hostile actions against the kingdom, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet. Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition reported destroying a cruise missile launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh.

Diplomatic contacts and shipping

Qatari and Iranian officials held talks aimed at bringing positions closer on ending the war, which, according to the publication, began after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also visited Oman, where security of maritime routes and the uninterrupted flow of global shipping and trade were discussed.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world’s energy resources were transported before the war, is now partially blocked by Iran. Araghchi said he had informed Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik about an Iranian diplomatic initiative to end the war. Meanwhile, amid intensifying attacks on tankers, the crew of a liquefied gas carrier abandoned the vessel near Oman’s Khasab on November 17.

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