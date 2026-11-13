In Russia, an aggressor state, the Kremlin is preparing a bill on patriotic upbringing and civic education that is intended to establish a hierarchy of “traditional values.” This was stated by Alexander Kharichev, head of the Department for Monitoring and Analysis of Social Processes of the Russian presidential administration, Meduza reports.

Patriotism as the basis of the hierarchy

According to Kharichev, the core of the new system will be recognized as “values of sovereignty”: patriotism, continuity between generations, and responsibility for the fate of the motherland. He stressed that the block of values related to patriotism will be fundamental in this hierarchy.

The official announced the preparation of the document during the session “Values of the Future: From Definition to Actualization” at the “Creating the Future” symposium. According to him, the bill is almost ready and will soon be submitted to the Russian State Duma.

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List from the 2022 decree

The list of “traditional values” is contained in a Russian presidential decree from November 2022. It names, in this order, life, dignity, human rights and freedoms, patriotism, civic consciousness, service to the fatherland, and responsibility for its fate.

The list also includes high moral ideals, a strong family, creative labor, the priority of the spiritual over the material, humanism, mercy, justice, collectivism, mutual assistance and mutual respect, historical memory, continuity between generations, and the unity of Russia’s peoples.

In November 2026, the relevant committee of the Russian State Duma approved a bill on fines for discrediting “traditional values.” The document provides for administrative liability for distributing materials that, according to its wording, discredit traditional spiritual and moral values or promote their denial. The bill’s authors stated that fines for individuals would apply to social media owners rather than users.

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