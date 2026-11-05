The Kremlin of aggressor state Russia denied involvement in cyberattacks on cooling systems at supermarkets in Europe. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called suggestions of Moscow’s possible role unfounded and unsupported by evidence.

Attacks on cooling systems

Over the past three weeks, unknown hackers gained remote access to the cooling systems of nearly 100 stores in at least 11 countries, including Belgium, Sweden, Germany and the United Kingdom. Temperatures in freezer units were raised to 55 degrees Celsius, causing frozen goods worth millions of euros to spoil.

EU officials called the cyberattacks a deliberate attempt to disrupt Europe’s food supply network. At the same time, they did not assign responsibility to any country or group.

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Suspicions regarding pro-Russian groups

As The Moscow Times reports, citing the BBC, posts by the pro-Russian hacker groups Noname057(16) and Z-Pentest Alliance claiming responsibility for the attacks have reinforced assumptions about Moscow’s possible role. At the same time, some analysts questioned these groups’ involvement.

Cyber threat researchers told the Financial Times that a group linked to Russia is highly likely to be connected to the recent attacks. They mentioned previous breaches of freezer systems at several U.S. military bases in August. The U.S. Department of Justice also accused a pro-Russian hacker group of disabling the refrigeration systems of a meat-processing facility in California in 2024.

European airlines are also facing a growing number of false bomb threats, which have caused some passenger aircraft to make unscheduled or escorted landings. Some analysts suggest that these incidents may be part of a broader operation by groups linked to Russia or Iran.

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