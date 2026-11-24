The US Coast Guard icebreaker Storis has completed its first 133-day voyage in the Arctic and near Alaska. The vessel, commissioned in August 2025, carried out law enforcement tasks, conducted live-fire exercises and monitoring. Defense News reports.

Ship captain Corey Kerns said that drones, including models made by Textron and Skyfront, were tested aboard during the voyage. They were tested in severe Arctic cold, and their potential use for navigation in ice was also assessed. According to Kerns, the drones helped the crew see ice at greater distances and keep the vessel within a designated area.

Refueling and law enforcement operations

Storis, converted from the commercial icebreaking vessel Aiviq, has cargo spaces for containers and several cranes. Kerns noted that this makes it possible to transport additional equipment and support expeditionary logistics.

The crew also conducted a simulated refueling of the Coast Guard cutter Stratton in the Arctic Ocean on October 6, 2026. The captain believes that, if necessary, Storis could refuel a US Navy ship, including a destroyer, allowing it to remain in the Arctic longer. At the same time, he stressed that such a function is unlikely to become a regular task for the vessel.

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During the five-month deployment, the icebreaker also carried out the first law enforcement mission by a polar icebreaker in more than two decades. The crew inspected fishing vessels in the Bering Sea and, together with the Office of Law Enforcement of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, inspected a fish-processing facility.

Monitoring Chinese vessels

According to the Coast Guard, Storis spent about 300 hours monitoring four Chinese research vessels in the Arctic. Kerns said that these vessels had not registered their planned activities with the United States, unlike other countries in the area of Alaska's exclusive economic zone.

Kerns also said that during a shorter deployment the previous summer, a problem emerged due to the lack of standard military command-and-control and communications equipment aboard Storis. Military communications capabilities were subsequently improved on the vessel, although its command-and-control system still needs further refinement.

According to the captain, Storis' successful Arctic deployment allows the older icebreaker Healy to focus on scientific missions. Healy was scheduled to depart for the Arctic this autumn, but was towed to its home port in Seattle because of a mechanical failure.

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