In Wellington, New Zealand, the New Zealand team went into the tea break on the first day of the first Test against India at 140 runs for five wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, who had not played Test cricket for a year, took three wickets for 31 runs.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to field. With the third ball of the day, Bumrah dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who scored no runs.

India’s bowlers make an early start

Anshul Kamboj, who was selected in the team instead of Mohammed Siraj, helped India get rid of both New Zealand opening batters in the first four overs. Devon Conway scored four runs, and the scoreboard showed 12 runs when he was dismissed.

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Rachin Ravindra scored 15 runs and formed a 39-run partnership for the third wicket with Henry Nicholls. After hitting a ball delivered by Akash Deep, Ravindra edged it and was caught. Before the lunch break, Bumrah also dismissed Daryl Mitchell, who scored one run; Yashasvi Jaiswal caught the ball at a close-in position near the batter.

Nicholls and Phillips hold their positions

Soon after play resumed, Bumrah took his third wicket: Tom Blundell, who scored five runs, hit the ball to Shubman Gill at first slip. As the day progressed, play on the grassy Basin Reserve field became easier for the batters.

At tea, Henry Nicholls was on 66 not out, while Glenn Phillips had 42. Nicholls, who had previously scored four Test centuries at this stadium, and Phillips formed a 70-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The second and final Test of the series is due to begin on November 27 in Christchurch.

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