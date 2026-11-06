In England, Australian cricketer Chris Lynn served a one-month ban for cocaine use after returning a positive anti-doping test during the domestic T20 Blast tournament. As Channel NewsAsia reports, England’s cricket regulator said the athlete tested positive for a cocaine metabolite.

Testing on the day of the T20 Blast finals

Thirty-six-year-old Lynn, who played for Northamptonshire, underwent anti-doping testing on July 18, the day of the T20 Blast finals, when his team won the title. The cricketer was provisionally suspended on July 31 and later admitted that he had used cocaine between July 15 and 16.

The regulator found that the substance had been used out of competition and was not related to Lynn’s sporting performance. One of the two anti-doping charges against the player was later withdrawn because the level of the metabolite in his sample was below the threshold set by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

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Sanction period reduced

The regulator initially sought to impose a three-month ban but reduced it to one month after Lynn agreed to undergo a treatment programme for problems related to substance abuse. He completed it on August 30.

Since the start of his suspension, the cricketer has not played professional cricket. Lynn played four one-day matches and 18 Twenty20 matches for Australia’s national team, and he has yet to sign with a Big Bash League club for the next season.

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