Cricketer Marnus Labuschagne will not be included in Australia’s squad for the Test series against New Zealand. Chief selector George Bailey said that the 32-year-old player will not be considered for any of the series’ four matches, the first of which is due to begin on December 9 in Perth, The Guardian reports.

The decision was made in advance

According to Bailey, the selectors decided to announce this before finalizing the full squad. The remainder of the squad is planned to be determined after the fourth round of the Sheffield Shield.

Bailey noted that this decision will give Labuschagne more space and end speculation about his place in the national team. At the same time, he did not rule out the player’s return to the national team after the series against New Zealand, including for tours of India and England.

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A long run without a century

Labuschagne began his Test cricket career brightly: in his first 33 matches, he scored 10 centuries and had an average of 59.43. At one point, the Australian topped the world batting rankings.

However, the tour of South Africa extended the athlete’s poor run. In six innings, he recorded scores of 0, 4, 14, 39, 37 and 37, while his overall run without a century in Test matches reached 49 innings.

Last year, Labuschagne was briefly dropped from the squad for the tour of the West Indies, but he returned to the team ahead of the home Ashes series after scoring two centuries for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield. He will now focus on playing for and captaining Queensland as he seeks to regain his form.

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