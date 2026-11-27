Rohit Sharma will captain Indian cricket club Mumbai Indians in the 2027 Indian Premier League season. According to Channel NewsAsia, the five-time tournament champion traded former captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings.

Return to captaincy

Sharma last led Mumbai Indians in 2023. The team then reached the playoffs but lost to Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sharma returns to the role after Pandya's transfer, with the latter traded earlier this month for Indian left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh. In a statement, the cricketer said he was ready for the challenges of the tournament's 20th season, wanted to give the team's fans more reasons to celebrate, and focus on the game, fighting together and enjoying cricket.

Five titles with the team

The 39-year-old Sharma first led Mumbai Indians midway through the 2013 season, replacing Ricky Ponting. Under his leadership, the club won five Indian Premier League titles. Sharma is one of two captains to have won the tournament five times, alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings.

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