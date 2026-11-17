England spinner Sophie Ecclestone will miss the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season for Adelaide Strikers due to a back injury. She sustained the injury before the match against Perth Scorchers, Sky Sports News reports.

Rehabilitation needed

Following examinations, the England and Wales Cricket Board and Adelaide Strikers jointly decided that the player requires a period of rehabilitation. Ecclestone said she was disappointed to end her season early but would support the team in its fight to reach the tournament’s final stage.

Ecclestone played four WBBL matches for the Strikers this season, taking four wickets. Her economy rate was 7.62. Team coach Luke Williams described the cricketer as an important addition to the club due to her play, leadership and experience.

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Adelaide Strikers losses

Ecclestone’s absence is another blow for Adelaide Strikers, who are also unable to rely on fast bowler Darcie Brown. She is sidelined with a back injury.

It is also reported that Issy Wong will not travel with England A for the multi-format series against India A due to a stress fracture in her right foot. Alexa Stonehouse will replace her in the squad for the four-day matches. Emma Lamb, who underwent surgery for a back injury, has also withdrawn from the England A squads for the 50-over matches and four-day games; she will be replaced by 19-year-old all-rounder Grace Thompson.

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