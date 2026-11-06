Australian cricketer Megan Schutt, a world champion, spoke about being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adulthood, the stress of taking medication, and her decision to end her appearances at ICC tournaments. In an interview with ABC Sport, published by ABC News Australia, she also discussed motherhood during away tours.

ADHD diagnosis

According to ABC News Australia, Schutt was diagnosed with ADHD later in life. During the conversation, the athlete spoke about the stress associated with taking medication. She also explained what changed in her life after receiving the diagnosis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Motherhood and ICC tournaments

During the same conversation, Schutt raised the issue of maternal guilt that arises during tours. She explained her decision to end her participation in ICC tournaments. The article focuses on the athlete’s personal experience after a late ADHD diagnosis and her subsequent career decisions.

Read us on