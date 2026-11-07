Women cricketers from Afghanistan who play for the Afghan Refugee Women’s Team have called on foreign players not to take part in the first season of the Afghanistan Premier League. Afghanistan’s men’s franchise league, which is expected to begin in December in the United Arab Emirates, has yet to receive sanctioning from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As BBC Sport reports, the players believe that the participation of overseas cricketers in the tournament could create the impression that the suffering of Afghan women can be ignored. Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, women’s participation in sport in the country has been effectively banned, and many women cricketers have left Afghanistan fearing for their safety.

Appeal to foreign players

Nahida Sapan, who captained the Afghan Refugee Women’s Team during its summer tour of England, said foreign players could support millions of Afghan women and girls by refusing to take part in the league. According to her, the team’s position is not directed against cricket or Afghanistan’s men’s national team, but concerns the protection of basic human rights.

Eight English players, as well as cricketers from Scotland, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, were selected in the league draft. The English players awarded contracts were Alex Hales, Tymal Mills, Joe Clarke, Olly Stone, Moeen Ali, Luke Wood, Tom Moores and Chris Wood. England will have the largest representation among the tournament’s overseas players.

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In September, the England and Wales Cricket Board urged athletes to reconsider their decision to participate in the league, after which English batter Ollie Pope withdrew. At the same time, other English cricketers, including Dawid Malan and James Vince, also entered the draft.

Status of the women’s team

Firooza Amiri said international cricketers must take responsibility for their choice of competitions and organisations they represent. She called for distinguishing support for the Afghan people from legitimising a system that, she said, systematically deprives women of their rights.

Afghanistan’s women’s team does not have official ICC recognition and plays as the Afghan Refugee Women’s Team. At the same time, Afghanistan’s men’s national team has retained full ICC membership, although the country does not meet the organisation’s requirement to support a women’s national team.

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