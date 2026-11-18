Cricket Australia has launched an independent forum for cricketers and staff involved in events surrounding the sandpaper ball-tampering scandal during the 2018 Test series against South Africa. Participants will be able to confidentially present their own version of events, BBC Sport reports.

New claims about the events of 2018

The scandal returned to the spotlight after the publication of memoirs by former player Usman Khawaja. He stated that the entire Australian team knew about the plan to tamper with the condition of the ball. These remarks sparked a dispute between former and current players and overshadowed the start of the Australian team’s international season.

A swift investigation in 2018 found that three players knew about the plan: captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. All three were suspended for lengthy periods at the time. At the same time, Khawaja, Warner and another member of the tour, Chadd Sayers, now say that, in their view, the whole team knew about it.

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No new investigation or sanctions

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg stressed that the forum would not be a new investigation and would not involve new punishments. Participation will be voluntary. According to him, it became clear that some players were not heard during the initial investigation.

Greenberg said the forum would be confidential, and the Cricket Australia board would decide what information to make public. He also linked the incident to a win-at-all-costs culture, the formation of which, he acknowledged, the organization itself had also contributed to. Current captain Pat Cummins denied claims that he knew about sandpaper being taken onto the field.

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