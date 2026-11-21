Cricket Australia’s board has unanimously backed Pat Cummins as captain of the national teams in Test matches and one-day internationals. The board also rejected suggestions that the athlete’s integrity may have been compromised amid renewed discussion of the ball-tampering scandal during the 2018 tour of South Africa, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Board support

The Cricket Australia board met on Friday and confirmed its unanimous support for Cummins. His leadership came under close scrutiny after Cameron Bancroft provided a detailed account of the events of 2018. Bancroft was one of three players punished in the case known as Sandpapergate; David Warner and Steve Smith were also sanctioned.

Cricket Australia chair David Boon said the meeting discussed protecting the integrity of the game and the welfare of everyone affected by the events of the South Africa tour. According to him, the organisation has taken into account the experience of 2018 and is proud of the team culture that Cummins and other leaders have built over the past eight years.

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Independent forum

The scandal drew renewed attention after former player Usman Khawaja said that not only the three sanctioned cricketers knew about the ball-tampering plan. Cummins and fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc have said they did not know about the plan. On Saturday, Hazlewood reiterated that he did not know about the use of a foreign substance on the field.

On Wednesday, Cricket Australia announced the creation of an independent forum where all players will be able to present their versions of the 2018 events without the risk of sanctions. Cummins supported the initiative and said he would take part in it. He also noted that the discussions would be difficult but necessary.

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