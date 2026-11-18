Crypto exchange Binance said it had obtained a court order from Abu Dhabi Global Markets as part of efforts to recover funds frozen after last month's cyberattack. The company said hackers stole crypto assets worth $6.3 billion.

Frozen assets

Binance previously reported that third parties had frozen or intercepted stolen cryptocurrency tokens with an estimated value of $2.85 billion. The company views the court order as part of its work to recover these funds.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The company's position

Binance Deputy General Counsel Dugan Bliss said the exchange would continue to use legal tools to track, freeze and recover stolen assets. According to him, the company will also support partners in recovering funds where possible and seek to prevent them from reaching the attackers, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

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