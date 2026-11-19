In Singapore, cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it is not abandoning its plan to obtain five more licenses in Asia following a cyberattack in which $6.3 billion in assets was stolen. Three applications are already at an advanced stage of review, Binance’s Asia-Pacific head SB Seker said.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Seker spoke about this on the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival. According to him, the company will not scale back its regional expansion strategy, while three of the five new licenses are at a mature stage and could be approved soon. He did not specify which markets were involved.

Expansion plans

Binance has operating licenses in more than 10 markets worldwide. South and Southeast Asia are among the company’s priority areas. Binance intends to disclose more details about its planned expansion in the first quarter of 2027.

The company is seeking licenses in Asia amid tighter regulatory oversight of the digital asset sector and the introduction of licensing requirements for providers of such services.

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Consequences of the cyberattack

After the attack, clients initially actively withdrew funds from the platform, but according to Seker, this process later stabilized, and Binance is again recording net asset inflows. He also said that the exchange had restored a significant portion of the reserves used to cover losses and that the incident had not disrupted its daily operations.

Binance linked the cyberattack to North Korean hackers who, the company said, used fake job interviews and malicious software. Following the incident, the exchange strengthened internal controls, its approaches to assessing crypto wallet risks, and the use of artificial intelligence tools to detect threats.

Circle Chief Commercial Officer Kash Razzaghi said that the USDC stablecoin issuer promptly froze about $1.1 billion linked to the attack. According to him, major cryptocurrency thefts often occur not because of flaws in blockchain technologies, but because of the human factor and social engineering methods.

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