In Singapore, cryptocurrency platform Binance said it had completed work to restore withdrawals and lifted the suspension of this function. This came after last month's hack, when, according to the platform, crypto assets worth a record $6.3 billion were stolen.

Withdrawal restoration

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, Binance announced the completion of restoration work on Thursday, November 26. The platform said that the suspension of withdrawals imposed after the hack had been lifted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Some networks remain on a technical pause

At the same time, Binance noted that a small number of networks remain temporarily suspended. The company explained that these pauses were due to maintenance or scheduled upgrades. Binance stressed that the restrictions on these networks were not related to the completed work to restore withdrawals. Thus, the resumption of operations does not apply to temporarily suspended networks undergoing separate maintenance or upgrades.

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