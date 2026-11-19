According to CoinDesk, crypto exchange OKX plans to launch xANT, a token that will track the share price of artificial intelligence developer Anthropic. The platform is also expected to convert existing Anthropic pre-IPO contracts into perpetual futures linked to the shares after public trading begins.

Bets on the opening price

OKX's Anthropic pre-IPO contract was priced at around 103 USDC at the start of trading on Thursday, about 24% above the offering price of $83 per share. It had previously reached 130 USDC when the price range during the roadshow was $70–78. After bankers raised the offering price, the contract's value fell to about 98 USDC.

Anthropic plans to sell $107 billion worth of shares at $83 per share, including through a $26 billion private placement. This values the company that develops Claude at $1.5 trillion.

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Features of the token and futures

xANT will provide price exposure to Anthropic shares but will not give buyers an ownership stake in the company or voting rights. The token's value may also differ from the exchange-traded price of the shares.

Pre-IPO contracts allow traders to open leveraged positions before listing. After the IPO, they are expected to become futures linked to publicly traded shares. Such contracts can be used to bet on both price increases and declines, but a position may be liquidated if the market moves against the trader.

Tokenized stock market

According to CoinGecko data cited by CoinDesk, the total market value of tokenized stocks rose from $1.25 billion in July to $2.71 billion as of October 21. Average daily trading volume over that period reached $402 million.

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