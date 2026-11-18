Crypto platform Bullish increased adjusted revenue by 10% in the third quarter to $84.4 million, exceeding analysts’ average forecast of $80.21 million. At the same time, the company recorded a net loss of $576.3 million, compared with a profit of $18.5 million a year earlier, CoinDesk reports.

Market reaction and metrics

Following the report, Bullish shares rose by more than 9% in premarket trading, to about $21 per share. The previous day, trading closed at $19.27. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $35.6 million, while adjusted net income amounted to $18.7 million, compared with $13.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

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Acquisition of Equiniti

Bullish is also continuing preparations to acquire Equiniti for $4.2 billion. The company announced the deal earlier this year and expects to complete it in early 2027. According to CoinDesk, the transaction is part of the development of its tokenized securities business.

Activity in the crypto market

Despite a 42.7% increase in bitcoin’s price in the third quarter, the average daily trading volume of the cryptocurrency fell by 15.3% compared with the previous quarter, to $28.1 billion, according to CoinGecko. This marked the third consecutive quarterly decline in the metric. Coinbase also reported that total trading volume fell to $1.21 trillion from $1.30 trillion in the second quarter, while Robinhood’s cryptocurrency revenue declined by 55% year-on-year to $120 million.

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