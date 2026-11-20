In the United States, shares of AI company Anthropic ended their first session on Nasdaq at $97.17. On Friday morning Asian time, crypto traders valued the related perpetual contract in the low-$90 range — about 5% below that closing price. CoinDesk reports.

Round-the-clock contract trading

This refers to the ANT contract, which operates through trade.xyz on the Hyperliquid crypto derivatives platform. It tracks the price of one Anthropic share, has no expiry date, and allows traders to bet on price movements using cryptocurrency as collateral. Contract holders do not own shares in the company.

Over the previous 24 hours, ANT trading volume totaled about $1.7 billion. Open interest, or the value of unsettled positions, rose by more than half to approximately $259 million. Trade.xyz caps total open interest at $400 million, and at that time this limit was about two-thirds filled.

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The contract's funding rate remained positive, at about 5.5% annually. This meant that holders of long positions paid holders of short positions, even though the contract traded below Anthropic's Nasdaq closing price.

The largest position was a bet on a decline

The largest open position in the market was a $30 million short position opened at $102.36 with 6x leverage, tracker data show. At the time covered in the CoinDesk article, it was showing about a 10% profit.

Before Anthropic's Nasdaq debut, the ANT contract traded near $111. One minute before trading in the shares began, it was quoted at approximately that level on both trade.xyz and OKX. The shares opened at $111.50, reached $114.99, and later fell to $97.17. This was 17% above the IPO price of $83.

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