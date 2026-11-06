In the United States, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is considering the possibility of running for president for a third time in 2028. He said this in an interview with Politico, The Hill reports. According to Christie, he will make a decision on participating in the election in the next few months.

Criticism of Trump and Vance

Christie said he considers himself better prepared for a potential campaign than other prominent Republicans, including Vice President J.D. Vance. He explained this by saying that he had consistently criticized President Donald Trump during his second term.

The former governor also questioned Vance’s credibility after the vice president linked the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections to the war in Iran, which he himself had publicly supported. Christie noted that Vance has been working in the White House for two years but had not voiced criticism until last Wednesday, limiting himself to remarks about the war.

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A new course for Republicans

According to Christie, the Trump era has ended, and the Republican Party and the country need new leadership. During the 2024 presidential campaign, he urged the party not to nominate Trump again and was one of the few candidates who directly criticized the president. After ending his campaign, Christie did not endorse any candidate in 2024.

He also criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who called the midterm election results a rebuke to the president. In Christie’s view, DeSantis, whose term in office is coming to an end, is trying to maintain his political relevance and is making contradictory statements.

Among other Republicans who, after the elections, called on the party to focus more on the cost of living, The Hill mentions Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. The outlet notes that Cruz, who has previously taken part in presidential races, is considered a possible candidate in 2028.

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