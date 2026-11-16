Crystal Palace have appointed Thomas Frank as the team's new head coach. The Danish specialist signed a contract until the summer of 2029 and replaced Pierre Sage, who was dismissed on November 12 after the club's seventh league defeat — to Liverpool. Sky Sports News reports.

Tasks in the league

After the first 10 matches of the season, Crystal Palace are bottom of the Premier League table with seven points. The team are two points behind the safety zone. The club's next league opponent will be Coventry, who are in 17th place.

In the Europa League, Crystal Palace are in 21st place: the team have recorded one win, two draws and one defeat. The club will play their next European match at home against Real Sociedad on November 26.

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Frank's previous experience

Frank worked with Brentford from 2018 to 2025. During this period, he led the club to the Premier League and established it in the top division; the team's best result was ninth place in 2023.

Last season, the Dane took charge of Tottenham, replacing Ange Postecoglou, but was dismissed after less than eight months in the role. At the time of his departure, Tottenham were 16th in the table, with a five-point advantage over the relegation zone.

Frank's staff at Crystal Palace will already include assistant Paddy McCarthy and goalkeeping coach Andy Quy, who previously worked with the Dane at Brentford. The club are also assembling the rest of the coaching team.

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