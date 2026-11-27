Crystal Palace defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 in a Europa League match on November 26. The London side were trailing after a goal by Mamadou Sarr, but came back to secure their first victory under Thomas Frank.

Real Sociedad’s advantage

According to Sky Sports, Real Sociedad had the upper hand for the first 70 minutes, while Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson made several saves. In the 66th minute, Mamadou Sarr opened the scoring by directing the ball into the net after a pass from Jobe Ochenha.

The course of the match changed in the 71st minute, when John Martin received a second yellow card for holding Jean-Philippe Mateta. Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty, which Mateta converted in the 73rd minute.

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McNeil’s winning goal

Crystal Palace took the lead in the 82nd minute. After a cross by Yeremi Pino, the ball reached Jorgen Strand-Larsen at the far post. His overhead kick missed the target, but the ball bounced into the six-yard box, where Dwight McNeil slid it into the net.

Late in the match, the hosts were awarded another penalty after a handball by Carlos Soler, but goalkeeper Unai Marrero saved Pino’s shot. Following the victory, Crystal Palace moved up to 12th place in the league-phase table and are two points behind the top eight. Real Sociedad dropped to 27th position.

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