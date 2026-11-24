Crystal Palace Women have been stripped of the three points earned in their opening-day match of the 2026–27 season against Everton. An independent tribunal made the decision after the club admitted breaching the rule on the number of separate substitution windows, BBC Sport reports.

On September 6, Crystal Palace beat Everton 1–0 at Gander Green Lane. Forward Lexi Lloyd-Smith scored the only goal in the 34th minute in her debut match for the club.

Fourth substitution window

Head coach Jo Potter made substitutions in the 62nd, 83rd and 90th minutes. In the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, she brought on Kirsty Howat in place of Shannon O'Brien. This was the fourth separate substitution window.

The regulations allow coaches to use up to five substitutes during a match, but this may be done in no more than three separate stoppages in play. The tribunal found that the breach was unintentional and was not intended to secure an unfair advantage. However, the body concluded that a points deduction was necessary to prevent similar mistakes in the future.

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Changes in the table

The tribunal noted that the late timing of the substitution does not exempt the club from responsibility. It concluded that Kirsty Howat did not touch the ball after coming on, and that responsibility for compliance with the rule lies with clubs rather than referees.

In a statement, Crystal Palace said that the player was on the pitch for 46 seconds while the ball was in play. The club called the punishment significant and said it did not consider it reasonable or proportionate.

Following the sanction, Crystal Palace dropped to 13th place, into the relegation play-off zone. The team have six points and trail fellow tournament newcomers Birmingham City on goal difference.

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