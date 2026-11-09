London's Crystal Palace are preparing to sack head coach Pierre Sage after the defeat to Liverpool, which dropped the team to the bottom of the Premier League for the first time since December 2017. As The Guardian reports, Thomas Frank is the leading candidate to replace the French specialist.

Defeat streak and defensive problems

Sage took charge of the club in mid-June, replacing Oliver Glasner. Pressure on the coach intensified after last month's 0-5 defeat to Brighton, and Crystal Palace have since suffered four consecutive league defeats.

In 10 matches of the current Premier League season, the team have recorded only two wins and conceded 24 goals — the most of any club in the league. On Sunday, Crystal Palace lost 1-3 to Liverpool at Selhurst Park. The publication notes that the team continue to concede from set pieces, and the club's management have run out of patience, although Sage has been in the role for only 16 matches.

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Replacement candidates

According to The Guardian, the club have already begun the process of searching for a new coach. Sage is expected to become the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season on Monday.

Thomas Frank, whom Tottenham sacked in February, spoke with Crystal Palace in the summer and, according to the publication, is interested in a new challenge after a successful spell at Brentford. Other possible candidates mentioned include former Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche and Vítor Pereira.

After the match against Liverpool, Sage denied that working at Crystal Palace had become a “nightmare” for him, but said the squad needed strengthening during the winter transfer window. This year, the club lost two first-choice central defenders: Marc Guéhi moved to Manchester City in January, while Maxence Lacroix joined Chelsea in the summer.

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