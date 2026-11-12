Crystal Palace have sacked head coach Pierre Sage after 16 matches in charge. Sage took over the team in June, signing a three-year contract and replacing Oliver Glasner. Sky Sports News reports the club's decision.

Team bottom of the table

Under Sage, Crystal Palace won two of 10 Premier League matches and sit bottom of the standings. The coach's final game was a 1-3 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The team have the worst defence of all Premier League participants this season, having conceded 24 goals in the competition. After the match against Liverpool, Sage said his players had created chances but failed to convert them and expressed disappointment with the result.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Replacement candidate

The club are working on a deal with Thomas Frank, who is the leading candidate for the role of new manager. The Danish specialist has not worked since February, when he was sacked by Tottenham.

Frank managed Brentford for seven years, from 2018 to 2025, taking the team to the Premier League and helping it finish ninth in 2023. He later moved to Tottenham, where he spent less than eight months.

Read us on