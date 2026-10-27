Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed has arrived in Ottawa, Canada, on an official visit. During the trip, he is due to hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on strengthening bilateral relations.

Meeting at Ottawa airport

At Macdonald—Cartier Airport, the crown prince was welcomed by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. The National reported Khaled bin Mohamed's arrival, citing the UAE state news agency Wam.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strategic partnership

Khaled bin Mohamed and Mark Carney are expected to discuss ways to develop the strategic partnership between the UAE and Canada. The sides will also consider expanding cooperation in priority areas, based on shared interests and aspirations for long-term growth and prosperity. Specific areas of cooperation were not named ahead of the visit.

The UAE delegation included Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi, and Minister of Investment Mohamed Alsuwaidi.

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