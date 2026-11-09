In Krakow, Poland, the National Broadcasting Council (KRRiT) has launched clarificatory proceedings regarding a TV Republika report on police work after a shooting. As Interia reports, the regulator responded to viewers’ complaints about the coverage of the tragic events in the city.

KRRiT Chair Agnieszka Glapiak initiated the clarificatory proceedings. The television channel is to receive an official letter requesting an explanation of the viewers’ allegations and a recording of the report.

Kaczyński’s statement

Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the Law and Justice party, defended the report by TV Republika editor-in-chief Tomasz Sakiewicz. He stated that there had allegedly been too few police officers at the scene, despite the BRAVO alert level introduced in Poland. According to Kaczyński, journalists have the right to ask whether Krakow was properly protected.

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On air, Sakiewicz claimed that he could not see any police officers and stated that all police reserves had allegedly been taken to Warsaw. Interia notes that a police officer was behind the journalist at the time he made those remarks.

Response from the police and the Ministry of Interior and Administration

Małopolska police rejected claims of a delayed response. According to law enforcement, the first patrol began acting 23 seconds after the report, while 2 minutes and 3 seconds passed from the start of the pursuit to the events on Dietla Street.

Karolina Gałecka, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior and Administration, called the TV Republika report disgraceful and “propaganda in its most disgusting form.” She stated that claims about the absence or insufficient number of police officers were false. The Polish Media Council also criticized the use of the tragedy for a political narrative, noting that two police officers sustained serious injuries during the pursuit and detention of the attacker.

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