On November 6, Cuba and China signed three agreements in the biotechnology sector in Shanghai. The documents were concluded during the fourth China-Cuba Biotechnology Forum, The Rio Times reports.

The agreements cover medical innovation, the development of diagnostic tests, and the establishment of a joint biopharmaceutical laboratory. Mayda Mauri Pérez, president of Cuba’s state biotechnology and pharmaceutical group BioCubaFarma, said the organization seeks to involve more Chinese partners in investment projects.

Forum in Shanghai

The China-Cuba Forum was held as part of the ninth China International Import Expo in Shanghai. It was led by Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga.

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According to Cuban officials, more than 30 joint Cuban-Chinese projects are at various stages of research and development. They also said that a new joint scientific center could become the eleventh in China involving Cuba.

US sanctions

One day before the agreements were signed, on November 5, the US Department of State and the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed restrictive measures against two Chinese companies: China National Electronic Import-Export Company and Beijing H&C Technologies.

Washington said the companies supplied military-purpose goods to the Cuban arms purchaser Sociedad Mercantil Duna. At the same time, the new Cuban-Chinese agreements concern civilian medical projects, and the source does not establish a connection between them and the sanctions. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called China’s cooperation with Cuba open and transparent and said that Beijing opposes unilateral sanctions and their extraterritorial application.

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