In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that governor’s rule and a state of emergency were imposed under extraordinary circumstances. According to him, all political forces will be involved in efforts to achieve peace, stability and development in the province.

Security and support for police

As Dawn reports, Kundi made these statements before members of the Pakistan Council of Newspaper Editors at a hotel in Peshawar. He said authorities are improving provisions for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and plan to raise police officers’ salaries to the level of other provinces in the country.

The governor also said that a cadet college is being established for the children of police officers who were killed. Kundi expressed confidence that terrorism in the province would be overcome in the near future.

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Media and infrastructure projects

Kundi noted the role of the media in state-building and strengthening democratic values, while calling disinformation a new challenge for journalism. He said measures are being taken to resolve journalists’ financial and professional problems and ensure their protection.

The governor separately raised the issues of deforestation, tourism development and mineral extraction. He expressed concern over reports of illegal mineral extraction in the Shakardara area of Kohat district.

According to Kundi, the reconstruction of Arbab Niaz Stadium, which began in 2022, has been completed. He also announced plans to build a modern international stadium in Peshawar, while work on the Northern Bypass and Ring Road is planned to be accelerated to improve transport connections.

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