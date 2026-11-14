In the city of Cheonan in South Korea, a coffee delivery courier helped three painters get out of a locked laundry room in a residential complex. The workers ended up there while painting, and the door could only be opened from the outside.

A request in the order

As Korea Herald reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday, and information about it later spread on social media. The painters considered contacting emergency services or the residential complex administration.

Eventually, one of the workers suggested ordering coffee through a delivery app. The men ordered four cups and left a note for the courier saying that they were stuck on the balcony and asking him to open the door.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Help from the delivery worker

According to social media posts, the delivery worker read the message after arriving and opened the door, letting all three workers out. One of the painters wrote that the courier arrived with a broad smile, as if he was hesitating whether to let them out.

The men gave one of the four cups of coffee to the delivery worker as thanks for the help.

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